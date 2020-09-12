At least 50 people have been killed after a gold mine collapsed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The artisanal gold mine is based near Kamituga in the east of the African country. According to reports, the collapse happened shortly after the area was battered with torrential rain, said a local witness.

Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Initiative of Support and Social Supervision of Women, said the site collapsed at around 3 pm local time after heavy rain on Friday. The NGO president added: “Several miners were in the shaft which was covered and no one could get out. We are talking about fifty young people.”

Mining accidents are common in unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, with dozens of deaths every year in mines where often ill-equipped diggers burrow deep underground in search for ore. A landslide at a disused gold mine killed 16 in October last year, while 43 clandestine miners died in another landslide at a copper and cobalt mine in June 2019.