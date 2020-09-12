Conor McGregor has been arrested by Police while at a bar in Corsica for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for McGregor, who has been in the region while preparing for a 180km voyage as part of a campaign to raise awareness of water safety, “he vigorously denies any accusations”. It is understood the Irishman, who was last in the octagon in January, defeating Donald Cerrone, was arrested and brought into custody.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office read: “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

A representative for McGregor said: “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. “He has been interviewed and released.”

It is understood that the retired MMA star had been on holiday in Corsica amid rumours that he’s planning a UFC comeback. His arrest has come just days after the US anti-doping agency visited him to test him in Corsica despite the fact he has retired. He posted an image of the kit he had been sent on his Twitter account.

He wrote: ”What’s going on here @UFC” adding:” I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them to test me. IT’s all-natural baby !” In June this year announced he was retiring from the sport.

It is the third time the 32-year-old has called time on his MMA career and there are rumours he could return.