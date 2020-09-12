ABUSED dog safe after viral intervention thanks to the actions of a proactive neighbour.

The local police in Mairena have opened official investigatory proceedings into animal abuse by the woman who went viral when a neighbour caught her on camera assaulting a small dog by throwing it full force against a brick patio.

Despite the fact that denunciation of an individual can be a time-consuming process, the neighbour immediately went to the police station to ensure that the animal was protect and the neighbour hopefully charged.

Further to the report in the Euro Weekly News earlier this week, regarding the viral video of the mistreatment of the animal, we are pleased to confirm that the animal is now safe and well.

The video went viral all-over social media when a neighbour could be heard shouting and screaming at the dog, who had relieved themselves by accident inside the house. The video continued with a distressing image of the owner violently throwing the dog on the floor of a brick patio outside.

Due to the video having been recorded on private property the video has since been removed from social media platforms, however thanks to the awareness raised by the video an adoptive shelter in Huelva, La Tropa de Isra, has taken the animal into their care.

The dog, now named Luna, is safe and well, thankful in much safer hands than the previous owner.

Social media comments from across the globe called for the woman to be fined, jailed or, in some cases, flogged for her barbaric treatment of the poor animal.

Many people reading the article refused to watch the actual video of the event as they stated that they would have found it too upsetting, however this did not dampen their spirits in calling for swift and immediate action against the owner.

That said, thanks to the speedy and effective collaboration of the online and local communities, the dog was found a new home at the local shelter after the stressful incident, and the previous owner will hopefully be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse.

We all admire and thank the wonder neighbour, only known by her Twitter handle @Lanoviacadaver_, for taking a stand against this animal abuser and everyone at Euro Weekly News is thrilled the dog is in a safe shelter ready for a new, welcoming and caring home.

