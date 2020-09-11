Young child’s body discovered in El Ejido irrigation pool

THE body of a young child has been discovered in an irrigation pool in an area of greenhouses in the Matagorda area of El Ejido.

The Andalucia 112 emergency service reported that a member of the public got in contact at lunchtime on Thursday to report they had recovered the body of a little girl from the pool, and that she could have drowned.

Guardia Civil, Local Police and the EPES Health Emergencies Public Company were immediately mobilised.

Police confirmed the child was dead, but provided no further information about what could have happened.

Spanish press have however reported that the little girl could be as young as just three or four years old.