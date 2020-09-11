Two major prizes paid out by Marbella Casino in just four days

SEPTEMBER has started well for gamblers at Casino Marbella with two pay outs from slot machines totalling more than €28,000 in just four days.

The casino is delighted that its customers have done so well and confirmed that this all took place in the Jackpot Paradise slot room with two incredible prizes.

The luck started on September 5 with the one happy punter seeing the reels spin with a positive €15,940 jackpot from one of the Link King machines.

This model of slots supplied by Zitro Games, is one of the favourites in casinos around the world due to its ease of play spectacular graphics; in addition, its modules are linked to a system of cumulative prizes between all the machines

Then, September 9 another Link King machine turned its jackpot lights back on and this time the lucky winner received €12,711 making a total of €28,651 paid out in just four days.

With eight jackpot machines in this one room, Casino Marbella is committed to the latest technology in slot machines.

As the main casino on the Costa del Sol, its Jackpot Paradise room has more than 70 state-of-the-art machines.

For the safety and confidence of their clients, Casino Marbella has carried out a thorough evaluation of each of the spaces in the room in order to offer a great experience coupled with all the necessary security measures.