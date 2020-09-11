The 9/11 Anniversary With Trump and Biden In Pennsylvania

President Trump and candidate Joe Biden are both visiting Shanksville, Pennsylvania due to the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Following the series of acts that will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. throughout the day, on Friday Donald Trump delivered remarks at the ceremony in rural Pennsylvania. The location is where one of the hijacked planes, Flight 93, crashed in a field. Along with first lady Melania Trump, the president held a moment of silence inside a conference room cabin of Air Force One when he arrived at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the first plane that hit the World Trade Center.

Mark Meadows, the White House Chief of Staff said when the moment of silence concluded: “God bless America,” and the president did as well: “God bless America.”

Not Trump nor Biden will use the situation as a political campaign, they confirmed. Biden said to the press this morning that “he intends to focus on commemorating the anniversary of the attacks, and that his campaign would not be advertising today.”

The two appearances at the events in Shanksville won’t overlap at any time. The president went in the morning while Biden was in New York City for another commemoration ceremony in the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Vice President Mike Pence attended the same ceremony and shook “elbows” with Biden.