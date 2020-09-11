TASMA’s first lecture in seven months as the Arts Society Marina Alta (TASMA)holds its next meeting on October 1 at Salones Canor in Teulada.

Since last March, the society has had to cancel monthly meetings, planned tours and the Arts Fair, although the committee continued to meet by Zoom.

It recently met face-to-face and after much consideration feelsable to offer a lecture, Political Art, by Rosalind Miranda, on October1.“Please do not be put off by the title,” TASMA said. “Although most propagandais of a political nature, this is not the core of Rosalind’s lecture.

Instead of showing ways in which governments try to influence our thinking, her approach is from the other side and the presentation shows how independent artists have tried and succeeded.“Some are still trying to put across a message that reflects how they see present or past times.”Rosalind is a native New Yorker, raised in Manhattan.

Her father was an art teacher who took her to museums when she was quite young, hence her deep interest in art and artists. After completing her university studies, she taught at the University of Connecticut for five years before travelling to New Zealand and the Southand North Pacific, finishing in Hong Kong where she taught before moving to Spain.

“Rosalind is the author of the highly acclaimed Celestial Navigation forYachtsman,” TASMA said. “She might even show you how to navigate by using the stars!

”Doors open at Salones Canor (Teulada) at 10am for registration and coffee will be available for members and guests.

