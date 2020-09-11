Swiss tourist detained in Mallorca for sexually abusing young girls

A SWISS tourist is under arrest in Mallorca on suspicion of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 16, according to Spanish press.

The reports say officers from the Guardia Civil’s EMUME Women-Minor Team detained the 41-year old for the possible abuse of the youngsters while he was staying at the home of a family friend on the island, having taken advantage of when he was alone with them.

-- Advertisement --



The parents allegedly discovered what had been going on and said they were going to report him.

The man had been supposed to fly back to Switzerland on Saturday, but reportedly hightailed it to Palma’s Son San Joan airport on Wednesday to try and get away as soon as possible.

The EMUME activated all the necessary mechanisms to track down the tourist and warned officers at the airport, which is they caught up with him and cuffed him.