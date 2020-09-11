Spain’s coronavirus figures see another large spike in coronavirus cases with Andalusia also seeing a dramatic daily rise.

The Spanish government has released their latest Coronavirus figures. The Ministry of Health has issued a statement identifying that Spain has topped their previous daily record with a staggering 12,183 cases and a total of 48 deaths in the past day.

A total of 566,326 people have been infected with Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and a total of 29,747 people have died as a direct result of the infection.

“There is a significant increase in CRP. I think there is no collapse. There are days that we have done 100,000 PCR tests in Spain, the early detection is working well, “explained Health Minister, Salvador Illa.

Illa continued, “Neither between the autonomous communities of Spain nor between the nations of Europe will there will be a race for vaccines”.

Portugal has seen a total of 687 new infections in the past 24 hours which is a new daily increase for them from over the past five months.

Currently, the entire coronavirus pandemic has infected 28.1 million people across the globe and has caused a total mortality of more than 909,000 deaths.

Andalusia has also seen a vast increase in their daily infection rate with a total of 1,242 in 24 hours, however this is accompanied by 41 deaths and only 19 ICU admissions.

