Lawyers for Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas said she drove on the “wrong side of the road for 20 seconds” before the fatal crash.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking through her lawyers, the American intelligence service agents wife now gives the most detailed account so far of the collision and its aftermath- a statement has now been issued detailing the 43-year-old’s side of the story.

Harry Dunns alleged killer has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road for “approximately 20 seconds” before colliding with the young motorcyclist. However, her lawyers added that she was “otherwise driving cautiously and below the speed limit” and also said she is “devastated” and “continues to grieve deeply” for Harry’s family.

The American was eventually charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the crash in August 2019 which resulted in 19-year-old Mr Dunn’s death. Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity following the collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. She was allowed to return to the US, sparking a host of controversy and public outrage in the UK.

The statement reads: “She did everything she could to assist Harry after the collision.” It went on to say: “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident and continues to grieve deeply for Harry’s family. The mischaracterisations of what happened on that tragic day are harmful to all involved. Anne did everything she could to assist Harry.”

“Anne then saw another motorist approach and flagged her down for more support. The other motorist immediately called for the emergency services and Anne made calls to alert the police from the nearby air force base. The base police arrived quickly and assisted Harry. Tragically, it took over 40 minutes for the ambulance to arrive and nearly two hours passed before Harry was admitted to the hospital. Anne did not leave the scene until she was instructed to do so by the UK authorities.”

Mrs Sacoolas’s legal representatives also made an on-the-record statement regarding her position on the prospect of a virtual trial. They said: “We have been and remain willing to discuss a resolution, including the possibility of virtual proceedings, with the UK authorities.”

From the UK governments point of view, Boris Johnson had said he would “support anything” that gets justice for the 19-year-old motorcyclist after he was asked about the prospect of a virtual trial.