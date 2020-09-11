Sean Penn’s Nonprofit To Offer COVID-19 Testing For Film Productions

Sean Penn’s CORE will offer for-profit COVID-19 testing services for film and TV Productions in Los Angeles.

-- Advertisement --



Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) is the nonprofit organization that Sean Penn and Ann Lee created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with testings in Los Angeles. They have just announced CORE is pivoting once again to offer private, for-profit testing services to diverse productions.

Peen said in a statement: “We are eager to offer private testing to film and television productions to not only help fund CORE’s programs that help vulnerable and underserved communities but also to fortify California’s economy. Enabling production companies to safely resume projects with testing will bring back thousands of film and television jobs to Los Angeles, and that’s a critical next step for restoring life in our city,”.

Los Angeles productions will be the first to use CORE’s services and they aim to continue doing it withother productions across the country.

“We have expanded to private testing to help offset the amount of funding necessary to continue offering free testing and critical relief services for vulnerable communities who have been significantly and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We could no longer wait for government agencies to respond by providing additional funding and support,” Lee commented.