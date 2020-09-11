Record number of coronavirus contagions in Andalusia

RECORD number of coronavirus contagions have been recorded in Andalusia in the past 24-hours.

Andalusia has registered a new daily record in their coronavirus figures. The figures, as confirmed by PCR testing show a total of 1,242 in 24 hours. This is 265 mor than the previous 24-hour period and the highest daily numbers since the start of the pandemic.

The data, which has been released by the Minister of Health and Families, appeared on the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The figures include a total of just seven new deaths, which is a total of nine less than the previous day. The total includes four deaths in Seville and one in Almeria, Jaen and Malaga.

Prior to today’s increase, the highest number of cases in a single 24-hour period stood at 1,043, which occurred last Tuesday.

Malaga has seen the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24-hour period with 478 cases. Malaga is followed by Seville (199), Granada (143), Cadiz (136), Almeria (97), Cordoba (71) and Huelva (26).

A coronavirus outbreak in a residential neighbourhood in Seville accounts for 18 cases, all of which are attributed to a Nursing Home in the neighbourhood.

The total in Andalusia shows a seven-day total of 5,032 cases. However, of that figure, there were only 353 hospitalisations, 19 ICU admissions and 41 deaths.

