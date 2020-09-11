Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion get TOPLESS for action!

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion movement have locked themselves, topless, outside the UK Houses of Parliament.

Dozens of topless protesters have been arrested in the latest set of protests calling for immediate and unbridled action against climate change.

The group of semi-naked women locked themselves outside the Houses of Parliament on Thursday morning wearing little more than trousers and face masks.

The topless protesters carried large banners inscribed with the slogan, “Can’t Bare the Truth?”. The purpose of their protest is to expose the devastating truth about climate change.

The group used heavy duty metal D-locks adorning their neck, these locks are usually used to chain bicycles to fences. The topless protesters also covered their chests with painted works that they felt represented the severe issues that are affecting our planet as a result of global warming and climate change. This includes war, drought, wildfires, famine, and starvation.

You can't kettle the truth lads! We're all in the same boat.#WeWantToLive don't you?#ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/pwa87B7ZUw — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) September 10, 2020



Extinction Rebellion tweeted about their protests stating, “’We are in a #ClimateEmergency. We face a 4C increase in temperature in the lifetime of this child. 4C = the death of millions. #WeWantToLive

The activities of Extinction Rebellion have been few and far between recently due to the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, however they are now back with a vengeance with many protests planned.

On Saturday, the group blocked the roads leading to major UK printers which was met with fierce criticism by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

“A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change,” PM Johnson tweeted.

“It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news this way.”

