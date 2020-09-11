Nokia to support Telefónica’s 5G deployment throughout Spain

Nokia has announced it is set to support Telefónica’s efforts to deploy 5G services to 75 per cent of the Spanish population by the end of the year.

THE move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefónica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe.

In a statement, Nokia said it has “supported Telefónica’s 5G development strategy since 2018 as part of the ‘Technological Cities’ project in the historical city of Segovia in central Spain”.

The project trialled the capabilities of 5G across a range of different use cases in urban areas to enable local citizens and companies to understand the benefits of new 5G-based digital services.

In particular, it looked at the benefits of enhanced data speeds with higher capacity and lower latency.

Nokia currently supplies its flexible AirScale Radio Access portfolio, which delivers ultra-fast data speeds, connectivity and ultra-low latency, and gives Telefónica the flexibility to respond to increasing demand.

Nokia is also providing its expertise with rollout and support services and supporting Telefónica with the development of its network for the hyperconnected 5G era in different areas, including IP network, optical transport and fiber.

Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain, said: “We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers.”

Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia added:“We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers.”

Telefónica’s announcement of September 1, that it is rolling out 5G in 150 Spanish cities, sparked health concerns.

It’s easy to find claims online that the greater frequency of 5G brings a risk. RadiationHealthRisks.com observes that “1G, 2G, 3G and 4G use between 1 to 5 gigahertz frequency. 5G uses between 24 to 90 gigahertz frequency.”

A common complaint about 5G is that, due to the lower power of 5G transmitters, there will be more of them.

The Environmental Health Trust suggests that “5G will require the construction of literally hundreds of thousands of new wireless antennas in cities, and towns.”