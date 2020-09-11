Neve Campbell signs up for fifth Scream film

Neve Campbell has revealed she will reprise her role as Sydney Prescott in the new Scream film, the fifth in the horror franchise.

The actress, 46, starred in the first four films, directed by Wes Craven, stalked by killers decked out in a black cloak and the now iconic ghost mask.

The Canadian, who has also starred in Wild Things and Skyscraper, announced her comeback in an Instagram post. Alongside a video of the ghost face, she wrote: “Hello again, Sidney #ImBack,”.

Scream’s official Twitter account confirmed her announcement and welcomed her back, posting: “We always had a thing for ya, Sid! It’s true… Neve Campbell is back to SCREAM.”

We always had a thing for ya, Sid! It’s true… Neve Campbell is back to SCREAM.https://t.co/wKEbTgQ0L7 pic.twitter.com/otDkptNNDa — Scream (@ScreamMovies) September 10, 2020

The site for the horror series also revealed other familiar faces who will return for the latest offering, along with new additions to the cast.

Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette, will pick up their roles as news reporter Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey respectively.

They too have appeared in the first four films between 1996 and 2011.

The official cast of ‘SCREAM 5’ (2022) 🔪 • Neve Campbell

• Courteney Cox

• David Arquette

• Melissa Barrera

• Jenna Ortega

• Jack Quaid

• Dylan Minnette

• Mason Gooding

• Kyle Gallner

• Jasmin Savoy Brown

• Mikey Madison

• Marley Shelton pic.twitter.com/wn45tRzrse — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) September 10, 2020

Following the death of 76-year-old Wes Craven in 2015, the new Scream film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

In addition to the hugely successful Scream films, Craven directed The Hills Have Eyes and slasher movie series, A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The latter saw nine films, a television series, novels and comic books.