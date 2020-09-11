MORAIRA PROTEST: Asociacion Hosteleria members

Nationwide fears expressed in Moraira Members of Teulada-Moraira’s Asociacion Hosteleria, seconded last week’s protest in Madrid, highlighting the hospitality industry’s estimated losses of €40 billion.

According to the Hosteleria de España-España de Noche association 85,000 now-closed venues affected by the forced closures precipitated by anti-Covid health and safety measures will never reopen.

The local association’s members, who gathered in the centre of Moraira to express their own concerns and fears, were joined by Adrian Ruiz, the town hall’s councillor for Tourism.

Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall