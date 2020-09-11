Machine Gun Kelly And Travis Fimmel Together In New Action-Thriller ‘One Way’

Colson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Fimmel from Vikings are set to star in ‘One Way’ new action-thriller directed by Andrew Baird and script-written by Ben Conway.

-- Advertisement --



The story behind ‘One Way’ is said to be: “Freddy (Baker) goes on the run with a bag full of cash and cocaine after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. With his boss and her henchmen hot on his heels and his life slipping through his fingers, he is left with very few choices.”

The producers Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan, and Jib Polhemus are working along with the executive producer Bill Grantham.

Highland Film Group is in charge of worldwide sales, COO’s group Delphine Perrier said: “We are excited to partner again with the top-notch filmmaker team behind Zone 414 for this amazing new action-thriller. When we read the script of One Way, we were captivated not only by the exciting action scenes, multiple twists, and unexpected ending… but also by the powerful message of survival and deserving second chances,”.

And the CEO, Arianne Fraser, also commented: “We are all working very hard to continue putting films into production and doing so safely with all the necessary Covid-19 precautions in place,”.