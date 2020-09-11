THE municipal budget for Huercal-Overa is now official following its publication in the provincial Official Bulletin.

It comes after the resolution of arguments presented in the last plenary session.

-- Advertisement --



The €16.6 million budget includes more than half a million euros in help for the self-employed and to promote the development of employment, the construction of two school canteens, social assistance and sections for Covid-19 disinfections, Finance councillor Adrian Ramos explained.

“The government team is very happy on being able to have a budget which is useful for Huercal-Overa”, Ramos commented.

The councillor said it represented “a combination of measures for dealing with the health and economic crisis coming from Covid.”

He also highlighted a budget section for the completion of the municipal music school project.

Ramos pointed out that the current administration had drawn up the budget plans since it took over the council in June, and maintained the measures were aimed at “increasing Huercal-Overa residents’ quality of life.”

Further important investments in the pipeline for the municipality which the councillor mentioned are the launch of the process for the San Isidro bridge project, which the council wants included in the provincial plans, the Sustainable Mobility Plan and a section for school maintenance.