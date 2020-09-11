Horrific animal abuse in Seville goes viral with a video showing the disgraceful mistreatment of a dog by its owner in Seville.

The woman can be heard screaming at the dog for going to the toilet in the house. The woman can then be seen carrying the dog out of the house and throwing it with full force on the bricked patio outside.

-- Advertisement --



Subsequently the dog cowered in the corner of the garden unable to move for fear.

The middle-aged dog owner has been denounced by her upstairs neighbour for the horrendous mistreatment of the dog.

The horrific events, which can be seen on a video which was posted to Facebook, occurred in Mairena del Aljarafe in Seville. The video is available below (caution is advised).

#MaltratoAnimal en Los Altos #MairenaDelAljarafe #Sevilla.

Difundid para que todo el mundo vea cómo trata al perrito esta psicópata hijadelasmilputas por hacerse caca en casa (xq nunca lo saca).

En los comentarios de facebook está todo, y nombre y foto 👇🏻https://t.co/AybxzM6FP8 pic.twitter.com/F4FBJeTwV7 — La Novia Cadáver (@Lanoviacadaver_) September 10, 2020



The neighbour attempts to reason with the dog owner but to no avail. The dog owner angrily expresses that the filming neighbour should mind her own business.

The neighbour further tries to reason with the dog owner however she expresses that the dog is not hers. However, the neighbour tries to reason with her stating “Poor dog. You have to be an adult and responsible person to have an animal. If you do not take it out, it is normal for it to poop at home. And it is not the first that we see this. But you’re not right in the head?”

During the following altercation the animal remains motionless in a corner, whimpering in fear.

The video, which has spread across numerous social media platforms, has gone viral and already exceeds 237 million views.

For more up-to-date local news, please visit the Euro Weekly News website.