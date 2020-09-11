Hello Autumn!

As I walked to a meeting, early on Tuesday morning, I suddenly felt the cool air of autumn. I stopped in the centre of Marbella, and watched as the sun came up, offering golden hues through the trees of Parque de la Alameda.

The cool air, the golden light, the smell of the bakery, and the sound of the city, coming to life slowly. Sometimes the most simple things, stop us in our tracks and remind us, that the world keeps going.

Emerging from my meeting, a very successful one, I may add, the temperature had climbed fast to 28c and it felt much like summer once again. September has arrived out of nowhere, and of course we have been expecting it, but somehow, autumn 2020 arrived without the usual back to school television commercials, or advertising campaigns featuring falling leaves and Halloween references.

It just arrived, and for me it’s most welcome. The changing of the seasons is something I look forward to, and since moving to Marbella, autumn has become the best. After long, hot and lazy, if not sometimes crazy, days of August, autumn brings with it an opportunity to move indoors and light the fires. The climate here in autumn is pretty much ideal-temperatures still warm enough to hit the beach, but cool enough to pull out the cashmere in the evenings.

Lunching at The Marbella Club on Thursday, I sat, staring out to sea, beaches now empty and the pace of life, feeling even a little slower than before. Yes, we only had a very short summer season, and there were masks and social distancing to contend with, but we still had the opportunity to grab a little bit of new normal on the beaches. My home is right on the beach, so, after months of lockdown, to see people splashing in the sea, or the sound of children laughing, was great.

However, now summer has passed, and autumn is arriving it feels as if the beach is almost private once again.It’s good for the mind. And while keeping our mental health in check has never been more important, so too is the need to look after our day-to-day general health. With the virus still very much in the news, and cases on the rise, we keep washing our hands and protecting ourselves from germs entering our bodies.

However, it’s also time to up our game and our vitamin intake. Protecting from the inside. I’ve started eating more and more fruit and vegetables. I eat a lot anyhow, roughly twenty tomatoes per week(usually in the form of Insalata Caprese, if I’m honest), not to mention my new addiction to juicing. I go through phases of juicing, and right now, if I can juice it, I do it.

Even carrot juice, with a little Grey Goose, has become my go-to five o’clock martini. After just five days of lower alcohol intake, longer running distances and heaps of foods packed with vitamins, I feel stronger and more alive. Ready for anything, in fact. So bring it on!

