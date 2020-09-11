SEVERAL months ago, Tesco in the UK wrote to suppliers asking for significant discounts on wholesale price as it intended to match hundreds of prices with German discount supermarket Aldi.

Although many companies bowed to this pressure, it would appear that the world’s largest producer of ‘gummy’ sweets Haribo has not agreed to any discount.

Whilst both companies are coy about the situation reports in The Grocer suggest that Tesco is running out of some of the most popular sweets.

Tesco stated it continues to stock Haribo products online and in store and this was confirmed by a spokesman who commented “We hope to have the full range available again for customers soon.”

Haribo which was founded in Germany 100 hundred years ago is one of the world’s best-known sweet makers whose products are sold in 100 countries and the name Haribo comes from the first two letters of founder Hans Riegel name and the city of Bonn where he worked.