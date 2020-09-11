WORKING with US Homeland Security and the Spanish Tax Agency, the Guardia Civil raided six premises in La Jonquera (Girona) and seized 14,003 fake items estimated as being worth more than €4 million.

The investigation began following a number of complaints lodged by representatives of different luxury brands concerning a proliferation of counterfeit goods apparently coming from the village of dels Limits with many items offered for sale in commercial premises.

Investigating officers discovered what they considered to be fake bags, sneakers, sweatshirts, watches, T-shirts, etc displayed for sale to the public.

Raids took place in six locations where not only was a huge stock of counterfeits discovered but they also found a hidden workshop where brand logos were added to fake items illegally.

Members of the United States Agencies HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) and CBP (US. Customs and Border Protection) participated in the operation as well as Labour and Social Security Inspectors, Inspectors of the Catalan Consumer Agency and experts from the complainant brands to certify the falsity of the seized items.

This sale of counterfeit goods has become rife in Spain where they are available in street markets, some shops and through individuals (often migrants) offering them to tourists on the streets and beaches.

Whilst it may appear to purchasers that they are obtaining a bargain, many of the fakes are shabby and poorly made but both the owners of the brands and the Spanish Tax Agency are being deprived of funds which are rightly theirs.