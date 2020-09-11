Golden Leaves Double Award Nomination

GOLDEN Leaves shortlisted for double award nomination for two prestigious business awards.

Golden Leaves has been shortlisted for ‘Business of the Year’ in the prestigious SME National Business of the Year Awards 2020. This nomination has now been followed with another shortlisting, for the finals of the UK Customer Experience 2020!

One of the first firms to operate within the UK Funeral Planning sector, Golden Leaves has been shortlisted for the Business of the Year category, for the SME Awards, having impressed judges with its innovative approach to product development and ability to drive consistent growth, despite recent pressures placed on the pre-need market.

This shortlisting announcements comes just one year after Golden Leaves became the first independent funeral planning company to have been awarded BSI ISO:9001 for Business Excellence, and its Founder, Tony Rowland, was awarded an MBE for ‘services to Undertaking and the community’ after supporting bereaved families through grief for 65 years.

Now entering its fourth year, the SME National Business Awards provides the opportunity to support and help raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the UK, via 16 individual award categories.

Following a comprehensive judging process, Golden Leaves will join the other finalists for the glittering black-tie SME National Business Awards Final, taking place at Wembley Stadium on Friday 4th December 2020, whilst the panel and finalist judging process for the finalists of the UK Customer Experience Awards will take place on October the 15th..

Barry Floyd, Managing Director of Golden Leaves, confirmed: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted as national finalists for both the SME National Business Awards and the UK Customer Experience Awards. We feel very flattered to be nationally recognised for the personal growth that Golden Leaves has achieved and for the quality and innovative development of our industry leading product proposition. Both the COVID-19 pandemic and pending FCA regulation have proved challenging for the pre-need sector. However, Golden Leaves have worked hard to continue to compete with public limited companies, national charities and supermarket brands to showcase our ability to deliver innovative products and uphold standards of excellence for our customers and partners alike. Being shortlisted for not one but for two of these prestigious national awards validates the strength of our business development and customer service strategies and we now look forward to the final ceremonies at the end of the year.”

Since its formation in 1984, Golden Leaves has been at the forefront of the funeral planning sector and is a founding member of the NAPFP (The National Association for Pre-paid Funeral Plans) and has played a major role in the development of FPA (The Funeral Planning Authority).

Focused on driving innovation, Golden Leaves is the first provider to have launched a Guaranteed Cremation Funeral Plan model in response to the challenges surrounding rising funeral costs.

Congratulations to all at Golden Leaves from everyone at Euro Weekly News.