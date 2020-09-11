Female Lifeguard in Spain arrested on beach after going surfing while infected with coronavirus

A female lifeguard was arrested and marched off a beach by police in Northern Spain after she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, who works as a lifeguard on La Concha beach in Spain, was spotted by her colleagues in the sea after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was quickly led off the beach by officers who arrived on the beach wearing hazmat suits In a statement, Spanish police said they had arrested a woman who went surfing when she should have been in quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

‘Shopped’ by her own colleagues

Gloved officers in white hazmat suits ‘frog-marched’ the handcuffed woman off the beach in the northern city of San Sebastian as sunbathers looked on, a video posted to Twitter quickly became a viral hit. The woman could be seen in the video initially ignoring appeals from the police for her to get out of the water before she finally returned to land and argued with officers. Video credit: Amy Mek- Twitter

Socialist Spain Female lifeguard arrested for surfing in northern Spain after testing positive for Coronavirus and told by the state she should quarantine.

She was apparently held on suspicion of a crime of disobedience after reportedly ignoring officers who ordered her out of the water for several minutes before heading back to the shoreline.

As in other European nations, Spaniards infected with the coronavirus must self-quarantine at home until they are cured to prevent spreading the disease or face hefty fines. It is worth remembering that Spain this week became the first country in Western Europe to pass 500,000 coronavirus infections. The disease has so far killed nearly 30,000 people, one of the highest tolls in the world