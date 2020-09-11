DEMI Lovato and Marshmello have collaborated on a new single with a message which aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Released on September 10 to coincide with World Suicide Day, their song “OK Not to be OK” features lyrics which put out the message that it’s alright to release feelings of self-doubt and insecurities, and to remind people to embrace just being human.

The official video depicts American singer and actress Demi and electronic music director Marshmello back in the 1990s, waking up in their childhood bedrooms as younger, more insecure versions of themselves.

Lovato and Marshmello penned the song along with Gregory Hein, James Gutch and James Nicholas Bailey, and the single has been released in partnership with Hope for the Day.

The non-profit movement seeks to raise awareness and encourage conversation about suicide prevention and mental health education.

“We are so proud to partner with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on the track OK Not to be OK”, Hope for the Day wrote on its website.

The 28-year old Demi has had widely reported mental health issues herself in the past, and has spoken openly about her battles with depression and her spells in rehab.