Deadly Mosquitoes Killing Animals In Louisiana 

Clouds of thick swarms of mosquitoes are killing livestock, including horses and cattle, in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

“They’re vicious little suckers,” commented Dr. Craig Fontenot.

The killer mosquitoes bite the animals several times leaving them anemic and bleeding under the skin. Veterinarian Ville Platte also said that before animals are attacked they become exhausted from moving from a place to another trying to avoid the insects.

Dr. Fontenot said that the worst victim was the cattle as only a few horses and no goats have died at the moment, this could be because most owners keep them in disinfected stalls. Farmers reported that ever since the hurricane in late August they lost between 300 and 400 cattle, while a deer rancher lost about 30 of his 110 animals. Most of them have already started aerial spraying. “He’s saying its over $100,000 he lost,” Platte added about the deer rancher.

Jeremy Hebert, an Acadia Parish Agent said: “The spraying has dropped the populations tremendously. It’s made a night-and-day difference,”

This is not the first time deadly mosquitoes attack livestock in the country, Dr. Fontenot Fontenot reminded that this also happened after Hurricane Lili in 2002 and Hurricane Rita in 2005 leaving both Florida and Texas with similar problems after hurricanes.