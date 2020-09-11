Balearics steps up restrictions to stop spread of Covid-19

THE Balearic government is stepping up restrictions to try and stop the spread of Covid-19 on the islands.

Regional Health and Consumer minister Patricia Gomez announced on Friday a new resolution extending and expanding limitations the administration implemented on August 28, initially for a period of 15 days.

-- Advertisement --



The details of the new packet of measures are due to be published in the BOIB Balearic Official Bulletin on Saturday, which is when they will come into force.

Again, they will be effective for 15 days.

Addressing a press briefing, Gomez said the main aim is to protect the public as the new school year gets underway.

“We are in the second wave”, she commented.

“It is a tricky time and we have to do everything possible to protect people’s health. We want to flatten the curve of contagions and admissions.

“The start of term, the arrival of autumn and the evolution of the pandemic put us on our guard even more”, Gomez added.

The measures include closing all public open-air children’s play areas, with the exception of spaces used by schools for teaching activities.

Activities in children’s play establishments are also suspended and children’s leisure activities have been limited.

Where sports are concerned the resolution establishes that the type of space and the kind of activity will have to be taken into account.

For indoor sports activities there has to be four metres between people and there is a venue maximum capacity limit of 50 per cent. The 50 per cent limit applies to gyms too.

Cinemas, theatres and auditoriums are also restricted to half of their capacity. The public must pre-reserve their seats and must wear face masks.

Public fiestas and festivities and popular dances are prohibited.

The decision to extend the measures introduced on August 28 means the ban on smoking anywhere outdoors remain in place.

It is today Friday at 10pm that exceptional measures including tight restrictions on movement come into force for 15 days in four districts of Palma.