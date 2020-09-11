Americana Awards Postpone Live Show Due To Coronavirus

Americana Awards had to reschedule the live show amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the event was due to happen on September 16 in Nashville.

Every year the show awards music across the U.S. postponed the ceremony that was originally going to be held in the Ryman Auditorium in mid-September.

“We’ve carefully evaluated safety measures both with an audience and without. It is our conclusion that if just one person walked out of the Ryman with COVID-19, we would not be able to forgive ourselves. We are making new plans to celebrate the nominees and to proclaim the winners later this fall, and we hope to have details on that shortly with an official announcement date soon.” said the Americana Music Association executive director Jed Hilly.

The Americana Honors & Awards show occurred annually at the Ryman Auditorium since 2002, although this year it has been replaced by a virtual conference called Thriving Roots. The association hopes Thriving Roots will help to offset the huge losses suffered due to the pandemic and the cancellation of AMERICANA FEST 2020.

Last June the Awards announced the nominees’ list for the 2020 Americana Honors and Awards edition with Highwomen, Brittany Howard, and Tanya Tucker appearing in several categories. Some of the most nominated artists are Nathaniel Rateliff, Drive-By Truckers, Black Pumas, and Aubrie Sellers.