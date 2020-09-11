THE Democrat Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has made it clear that should the UK override the contents of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement then there would be “absolutely no chance” of a trade deal.

She stated that the Good Friday Agreement which allowed a return to peace in Northern Ireland must be considered sacrosanct so that any Brexit amendment should not hurt the stability between the North and South.

In a statement she said “The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border.

“If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.”

This is not necessarily an idle threat as although the Republicans have a small majority in the House of Congress, the Democrats have a larger majority in the House of Representatives but this could all change in this November’s elections.