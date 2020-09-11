Altea´s tourism figures, not so bad for Altea after all ALTEA’S hotels were 84 per cent full last month, the town hall’s Tourism department announced.

According to figures received from local hoteliers most were domestic tourists, which was borne out by enquiries at Altea’s Tourist Info offices said Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez.

Staff there attended to 1,283 visitors, of whom 1,052 were Spanish, with the remainder from France, the UK, Belgium and Holland. The majority of the Spanish visitors came from from the Valencian Community, Madrid, the Basque region and Cataluña.

During this time, the town hall’s Tourism department organised 12 conducted tours for a total of 226 participants. September sees one more tour- Tourism and Rural Development-which will be held on September 27 to commemorate World Tourism Day.

The circular route, which sets out from the town hall at 10am, will visit the L’Horta, San Roc, Quintanes, Barranquet, San Lluis and La Lloma are as, formerly dedicated to agriculture which, together with fishing, was the town’s main means of support.

Photo credit: Altea town hall

