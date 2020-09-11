A Month Of Contrasts – Weather

A month of contrast. The Valencian Community endured its hottest August in the last eight years with an average temperature of 25.2C.

This was 1.1C higher than the established mean temperature and, unsurprisingly, rainfall in the region’s three provinces–Valencia, Alicante and Castellon-averaged only 14.3 millilitres, 30 per cent lower than usual, according to Spain’s meteorological office, Aemet.

Where there was rainfall, this was very unevenly distributed with most falling in Alicante and Castellon. The month began with a heatwave and finished with such a sharp fall in temperature that August 30 was, together with August 22 in 2007, the Valencian Community’s coldest August day so far this century.

