1,500 miles on foot with her pony in tow … a student from Spain was so distraught by the idea of leaving her beloved pony behind whilst away at a University in Dundee that the pair walked the incredible journey together.

Johanna Maria took up a place to study in Dundee spent an incredible seven months trekking from Spain to Scotland, on foot, with her beloved pony in tow. Having been accepted to study agriculture she could not afford the whopping 2000€ that it would take to have her beloved companion transported to Dundee in Scotland.

The 14-year-old pony, Hechizo, walked the 1,500-mile journey with Maria, travelled anywhere between 13-20 miles a day. The journey took seven months and saw the two camp out in fields and farms with only a small cart containing all their possessions.

The effort has amassed a large social media following with Maria stating, “We have amassed a bit of a following on Facebook now and we have been inundated with offers of places to stay, which is really kind, but it’s difficult making plans.

She continued, “We’ve made so many friends and I have felt mostly safe. We have had every kind of weather, lots of wind and rain.”

Her father met them at the crossing for the English Channel with his converted camper van and they arrived safely in England on 13th July this year. Once on British soil they continued their epic trek from East Sussex on 1st August.

Maris said, ‘I have absolutely loved the freedom of it. I really enjoyed walking through the fields, just the two of us, most days not knowing where we would end up in the evening.”

“We have avoided the cities and stayed in the countryside because it feels safer. Hechizo is my everything. I got him for my 18th birthday. He is very friendly, but he knows his own mind.”

“Sometimes he will be so tired he will almost be falling asleep while he walks, but I think he has enjoyed it overall. I follow his rhythm and we stop when he gets tired.”

“I thought it would be an adventure walking with him to the UK and a way of saving money. Hechizo means magic in Spanish and this feels like the journey of my life with my magic pony.”

Hechizo will be housed in a stable during the 6 month period that Maria is undertaking her agricultural dissertation.

