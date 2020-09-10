UK Watches on Nervously as France and Spain Edge Closer to a Second Wave

There is growing evidence that the UK is now treading a similar path of infections to its European neighbours, France and Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The situation across the continent paints a grim picture. The number of coronavirus Cases are rising fast across Europe. France, Spain, Croatia and Hungary among countries reporting a recent spike in coronavirus infections. Despite the progress that was made throughout the summer, it now looks increasing likely that a second wave is on its way. If certain estimates prove correct, the new wave could usher in a period of sustained mortality that surpasses even the initial stages of the pandemic.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that France now has a cumulative incidence rate of 114.8 cases per 100,000 people over the latest 14-day period. This marks a whopping 105 per cent increase over the last two weeks. According to the WHO, authorities are once again reporting community transmission, most new outbreaks are predominantly among younger people.

The story is similar across the border in Spain, which was the first western European country to record more than half a million cases. A continuing surge in infections is spreading across the country as millions of children make their return to school after a six-month break. Figures from the Spanish health ministry show that the country has logged 49,716 new cases in the past week alone, along with 237 deaths.

It is worth remembering, however, that the new wave of infections seem to have less of an effect on the younger generation, the figures are higher also due to more intensive testing. New restrictions recently put in place in Valencia should calm things down a bit- if not then the local government has said it will ask the federal government for help.

Hospital admissions in both France and Spain are also slowly rising and are perhaps the most reliable indicator of the true direction of this pandemic. If those numbers continue to increase, so, sadly, will the number of deaths.