UK supermarkets issue guidelines as country readies for new lockdown rules

THE UK Government are set to begin new lockdown rules into play on Monday which will include restrictions on gatherings, social distancing enforcers and stricter fines for those not abiding by the rules.

This could put one of our basic necessities in jeopardy as shopping for food in busy supermarkets with your family could infringe upon these lockdown rules.

Supermarkets are now putting forward their own shopping guidelines to inform shoppers of how to stay safe.

Tesco, the UK’s number one supermarket chain inform that shoppers must wear a face mask in their shops and if they enter without one must buy those that are provided at their store’s entrance.

Although government guidelines call for only one metre between people, Asda has suggested that shoppers try to stay two metres apart. They also ask that face masks are worn for customer safety.

Asada is quoted as saying, “Throughout the pandemic our customers have embraced many new rules to help keep everyone safe in our stores, and we are confident they will continue to show care and consideration for each other by wearing a face covering when they visit our stores.

“We also have signs at the entrance to the store and on the shelf edges to encourage customers to wear a face covering and are using Asda FM (our in-store radio) to further remind customers.

“While we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to respect the new guidelines, the responsibility for policing and enforcing them does lie with the relevant authorities.”

German-owned store Aldi has said, “Customers are encouraged to comply with the Government guidelines on face coverings but, like other retailers, our colleagues are not able to enforce these rules.”

In preparation for the new lockdown rules, supermarket chain Sainsbury’s have said that they understand that some shoppers may have a medical condition that stops them wearing masks and therefore will not strongly enforce face masks.

On the company’s Twitter, they issued the following, “We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask.”

