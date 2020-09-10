Short Film Festival in Teulada-Moraira

COMEDIES swept the board in the fifth edition of the Cortos de Moscatel short film festival.

Burqa City by Fabrice Barq took the €300 Gender Equality Prize and another €150 for receiving the most votes from the public.

Confetti by Pego residen,t Sergi Miralles, and Mila Luengo won a double prize for the Best Short Film in Valenciano and Best Director, receiving €250 each time.

The €250 Best Actor award went to the Andalucia-based actor Manolo Soto played two roles in Javier Marco’s A la Cara.

