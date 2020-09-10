Scream Movie Returns With Original Cast Members

Actress Neve Campbell returns as the iconic Sidney Prescott to the ‘Scream’ franchise.

The forever traumatized Sidney Prescott will be back with the original actress, Neve Campbell as Spyglass and Paramount Pictures announced earlier today. She has been part of the Scream movies since the very beginning, starting in 1996 with the acclaimed late Wes Craven as the director.

Neve Campbell said: “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect, and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise,” and then added: “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”.

Fans will get excited as the setting of the new movie will return to Woodsboro in California, the original location of the “Scream” movies.

Other awaited actors that are set to appear are David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. Also, the writer in charge of the second and fourth movies, Kevin Williamson, is now the executive producer along with Chad Villella from Radio Silence, who said: “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and having the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”