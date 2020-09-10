BRITISH boxing legend Alan Minter has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The former champ who had won the WBA and WBC titles died on Wednesday, September 9, in a hospital in Guildford, Surrey.

-- Advertisement --



Born in August 1951, Minter started boxing at an early age by 1972 he was selected for the Olympics and won bronze in Munich at the end of his amateur career.

He went pro that year and went on to win the British middleweight title within three years. In 1980 he took a pop at the title by challenging the Italian Vito Antuofermo and won by split decision.

The two had a rematch at a later date and he proved worthy of the title by beating his opponent.

However, his glory days did not last forever and he was beaten by another boxing legend, American ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler.

Before the fight, the British boxing legend was quoted as saying he “did not intend to lose his title to a black man,” though he later denied saying “that black man”.

The fight lasted three rounds and started a riot in the arena at Wembley.

Thank you for reading “Sad loss of boxing legend Alan Minter”.

You may also like to read “Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to biggest fight in British boxing history”.