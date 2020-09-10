Quick-hands Cade: Cute chef creates some cooking chaos

A video of a cute toddler being taught how to cook by his grandma has become a viral hit providing laughs for millions around the world.

TWO-YEAR-OLD Cade appears in an hilarious and heart-warming video as his grandma tries to teach him how to cook.

Quick handed Cade however, is more keen to eat the ingredients rather than cook them.

The video, shared by Cade’s mum Cristy, has been viewed millions of times over social media platforms and is a causing a lot of laughter to those that may need a bit during these stressful times.

Cade creates chaos as his hands dive into the mixing bowl as his grandma tries her best to stop him.

He devours flour and scoffs raw eggs whilst “Nana” keeps her cool as the baking session gets a little messy.

Cade may not be a success as a chef if he continues to eat all the food before its cooked but his passion and cheekiness has provided many with some cheerful smiles.

Despite her own quick hands, Nana is unable to combat a tricky move from Cade as he drops his cup as a distraction in order to grab a handful of sugar.

Knowing that he has his grandma eating out of the palms of his hands, Cade repeats the clever cup move and this times ends up eating a huge mouthful of butter from the palms of his hands.

Egg cracking proves no different as his keen teacher eventually has to try and stop the toddler from consuming the raw egg.

Cade does show that he has some restraint when the completed mixture is sitting in front of him ready to go into the oven.

The viral video went down like a nicely baked cookie with people showing their appreciation for Cade, “He’s not good with long term planning but definitely takes action when he sees an opportunity.”

“Hahaha, I can’t stop laughing at this” and “Needed to see this today, thanks for sharing!”

Little chef Cade now has his own Instagram account and who knows, you may see him on a cooking show in the future.

