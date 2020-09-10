Pedreguer provides board and lodgings for bugs

PEDREGUEER provides board and lodgings for bugs with insect hotels having been installed at all of Pedregueer’s municipal allotments.

The town hall’s Environment and Agriculture department recently organised a workshop for allotment-holders and their families that was also streamed live, explaining the importance of the manmade structures.

“The object is to provide a refuge for wasps, ladybirds and earwigs, said Pedreguer’s Environment and Agriculture councillor Hector Mulet.

“These insects encourage biodiversity and at the same time they can help us to eliminate plagues of insects like greenfly, whitefly and caterpillar which form the basis of their diet.”

The insect hotels also provided the allotments, which are strictly organic, with an ideal tool for keeping produce free of pests without having to buy chemical products that do so much harm to the environment, Mulet pointed out.

