New look for Villajoyosa road

CALLE FINLANDIA in the Montiboli area is about to receive a revamp.

A contract has put out to tender owing to the need to redevelop the entire road where infrastructure was not completed by the developers in the past.

“We want to give the zone a new look and functionality in keeping with the area and its tourist interest,” said the town hall’s Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany,

Improvements to the road would also improve conditions for traffic and pedestrians, Alemany added.

The town hall was also planning to extend the main drainage system, replace the existing domestic water network and install new lighting, the councillor revealed.

Work is expected to take two months to complete once the €137,366 contract has been put out to tender and should be finished before the end of the year, the councillor said.

