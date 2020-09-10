Mixed bag of callouts for Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Policia Local were kept even more busy than usual over the last few days.

First they were called on to break up one of the infamous botellon outdoor drinking sessions that the young – Covid-19 notwithstanding – are so reluctant to give up.

Alerted by residents who were complaining about the noise, Policia Local officers had no problem in dissolving the gathering of around 100 young people massed on El Portet beach.

They later expressed “perplexity” that fiestas like these, which in the past were normal although prohibited, should still so popular “in these particular circumstances.”

As well as another 11 callouts relating to more complaints regarding excessive noise and two more linked to health situations, Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local also lent a hand in another emergency when a drifting boat ran aground on El Portet beach.

Together with Moraira’s Club Nautico officers went out to refloat the boat, which was eventually towed away by a Salvamento Maritimo tug.

