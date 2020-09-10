Mallorca’s hotels crossing fingers for air corridors with UK and Germany

MALLORCA’S hotels are crossing their fingers for the possibility of air corridors between the island and its two main international tourist markets, the UK and Germany, once Covid-19 rates on the island fall.

The UK announced this week it is taking a more targeted approach to travel restrictions, separately analysing the Covid-19 situation in countries’ mainland territories and islands.

Also this week Germany said it will be introducing more focused travel warnings from the beginning of October.

“It would be very useful and very welcome”, the FEHM Mallorca Hotel Company Federation vice-president Maria Jose Aguilo commented on the possibility of a safe corridor between the island and the UK.

“I wish that it could be followed by the opening of a new safe corridor with Germany, which is a really important market for us during low season”, Aguilo added.

Speaking in an FEHM video released on Wednesday, Aguilo revealed that at the beginning of September around 230 of its member establishments were open, representing just 28 per cent of the total.

Palma has the most hotels open for business she revealed, followed by Playa de Palma, Cala d’Or, Pollença and Muro

The FEHM spokesperson said it was impossible to compare the current situation with last year’s figures, but added that the hotels which do remain open are ready to “take advantage of any kind of opportunity which opens up in the coming weeks.”

These establishments are particularly keeping an eye on the figures for new Covid-19 infections and what comes out of negotiations with the British and German governments, she explained.