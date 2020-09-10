Magical twist to Save My Life 5

Organisers of Save My Life 5, in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, have given the fundraising event a magical twist.

THE hugely popular and successful fundraising event raises thousands to help abused, abandoned and sick animals, with the region’s finest singers, comedians and other entertainers putting on an incredible show at Benidorm Palace.

But due to government restrictions, organisers have been forced to make changes to ensure the show goes ahead.

Palace owner, Christine Climent, said: “As we can’t have live singers on stage, due to Covid restrictions, and knowing how important the S.M.L. events are to be able to continue to help as many animals as possible, more so now than ever due to Covid, we at Benidorm Palace have decided to hold an International Magic Gala.

“Five of the most prestigious illusionists in Europe will be performing, you won’t believe your eyes.”

There will be two performances on Saturday, October 3.

Matinee doors open at 12 noon for the early afternoon show which starts at 1.30 pm.

For the evening performance, the doors open at 6.30pm for an 8pm start.

Food is available and tickets are in high demand. Call Benidorm Palace box office 965851660 to reserve yours.

“These abused, abandoned and sick animals have no voice, but we do. Please come along and support them. Strict Covid regulations are in place,” said Christine, who donates the venue to support Benidorm Dog Homing.

An impressive €17,636 was raised at Save My Life 4, in March, rounded up to €18,000 thanks to a donation from Benidorm Palace.