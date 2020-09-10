Kevin Spacey Facing New Lawsuit Over Sexual Assaults

Kevin Spacy once again accused of sexual assault after a new lawsuit arise. After the actor Anthony Rapp has first spoken against House of Cards’ actor back in 2017, other people also started to tell their stories.

Anthony Rapp along with another man, who’s name remains unveiled, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in New York City state Supreme Court in Manhattan against actor Kevin Spacey with the accusation of him of sexual assaults in the 1980s.

In the lawsuit, Rapp explained in detail what he has publicly exposed about Spacey, he established that the older actor made a sexual advance on him at a party when he was a teenager. Along with his statement, the newest plaintiff said that he also met Spacey when he was a teen while taking an acting class. The well-known actor invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him.

In the lawsuit, both plaintiffs said that Kevin Spacey attempted to sexually assault them. These are not isolated cases as Spacey has once again been involved in other legal cases. There was another sexual assault-related case in Los Angeles that was rejected in October because the accuser had died. Also, in Massachusetts, a case was dropped after the 18-year-old man who accused Spacey refused to testify.