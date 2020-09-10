Jimi Hendrix New Documentary Due To November 20

Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui will be a documentary that chronicles the film ‘Rainbow Bridge’.

-- Advertisement --



It will be released in November along with a complete soundtrack album titled Live in Maui’, which in its original version the drum wasn’t well recorded, so the drummer Mitch Mitchell incorporated a new one at Hendrix’s iconic recording studio in New York, Electric Lady Studios. It will be the first time that the Maui sets Jimi played will be heard.

Hendrix’s legendary participation in Rainbow Bridge (1971) that also featured the musician’s concert in Hawaii on July 30th, 1970 is set to be out in two months and fans are beyond excited. Also, there will be a Blu-ray edition with special footage of the film.

The film ‘Rainbow Bridge’ was inspired by the iconic Easy Rider movie, it was produced by his manager and filmed in Maui, Hawaii. Unfortunately, Jimi died before Rainbow Bridge was released.

Janie Hendrix, the CEO of Experience Hendrix said: “Jimi loved adventure and there was certainly no shortage of it during his time in Hawaii, a place he also loved,” and added: “The back story of Rainbow Bridge and these recordings paint a picture of Jimi’s uncanny ability to turn the bizarre into something amazing! We’re excited about this release because it gives the world a closer look at Jimi’s genius.”