Jamie Foxx Set To Produce Films With Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx, along with Datari Turner, has signed a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce movies.

Sanford Panitch, who is the president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said: “Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world, he is also an ideal machine,” and the added: “As a company, we have been lucky to work with Jamie in ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Amazing Spider-Man,’ but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet. Jamie is wildly creative, funny, and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning.”

The first project of Jamie Foxx and his partner Turner will be an action thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier and Foxx will be the main star. The title remains unveiled.

The pandemic didn’t stop Jamie Foxx, along with the Sony Pictures’s partnership, he recently joined John Boyega in the sci-fi mystery “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix and Macro. Also, he stars in “Power Project” from Netflix and will make an appearance in Pixar’s “Soul”, his role will be a passionate music teacher. He will also lead Blumhouse’s “Spawn”.