Hate crime arrest for gibes about policeman rammed by drug trafficker

POSTING jibes on social media about the injuries a policeman suffered when a drug trafficker rammed his vehicle has landed a 21-year old from El Ejido in trouble with the law.

Police have arrested the young man for slander and inciting hate against law enforcement and security forces and State institutions for his online comments.

The post praised the drug dealer and cruelly mocked the police inspector.

The policeman was seriously hurt when the criminal drove a 4×4 loaded with bundles of hashish into his car in Algeciras earlier this month.

Police launched an investigation into the author of the post the day it was published, and within 48 hours they had identified and detained him.

According to police the 21-year old is a sympathiser of radical, extreme right groups located in Almeria.