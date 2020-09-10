Prepare to be dazzled, delighted and donate as a charity fashion show comes to La Marina.

THE SAT Animal Rescue Shop in La Marina is hosting a fashion show for the charity and you are all invited.

The charity will be throwing the fancy event as the glitz and glamour of Milan makes its way to Plaza 39, La Marina Urb.

October 7, 7pm, will see a wonderful night of fun, fashion and festivities all for a good cause.

Tickets are €7 each for what is promised to be an amazing fashion show and there will also be a delicious home-made buffet for all those hungry fashion fanatics in attendance.

To gain access to this wonderful event and support a great charity, you can collect tickets from the SAT Animal Rescue Shop, Calle Madrid 3, Zona Commercial, Plaza Sierra Castillo, or tel 711085814 to reserve tickets.

