Fender’s Record Guitar Sales In History

Fender announced that 2020 is already the year with the biggest guitar sales in their history. Looks like the lockdown brought a lot of new musicians within.

The popular company assured that their customers picked more instruments than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. They reported record days of growth, e-commerce sales, and beginner gear sales.

The more the merrier. The app Fender Play was a total hit as it went from 150,000 in late March to 930,000 users in late June. Seems like young people decided to give tangible instruments a try as 20 percent of new users are aged under 24 and 70 percent under 45. Also, a new female wave of users increased from 30 percent before the pandemic to 45 percent.

They never would have thought that the company would be where we are today if you asked me back in March, as Andy Mooney Fender chief executive said to the New York Times. He explained: “Young adults and teenagers, many of them female, are helping to power this guitar revival, manufacturers and retailers said, putting their generational stamp on the instrument that rocked their parents’ generation while also discovering the powers of six-string therapy.”

Along with Fender, other huge companies like Gibson, Taylor, and Martin also reported pandemic sales booms. Stores are very excited their sales insurable escalated, the popular store Guitar Center reported triple-digit growth for most top brands on its website, and Brendan Murphy, from Sweetwater, said: “I’ve been in the instrument retail business for 25-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like it. It feels like every day is Black Friday.”