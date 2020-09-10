Eminem’s Home Invader Arrested For Plotting Murder

Matthew Hughs, the man who invaded Eminem’s home in April, confirmed in court that he was there to kill the rapper.

-- Advertisement --



The reporter Nick Perreault said on twitter on September 9: “Court. Eminem news. Mr. Mathers (Eminem) said Matthew Hughes told him he was there to kill him.’ The detective said that’s what Eminem told him after his home was broken into in April. Hughes (pictured) faces felony charges. The case now heads to Macomb County Circuit court September 28.”

The 26-year-old invader has been stalking Eminem for several months before he got into Slim Shady’s Michigan house at around 4 am and last year he was arrested as he managed to enter through the kitchen while security was sleeping. As an alarm didn’t work, it was Eminem who realized someone was in the house had his yelling woke his security up. All together were able to hold the man until the police came.

Perreault explained: “Eminem was not in court today. Bond remains $50,000 cash surety for Mr. Hughes. Investigation showed a window was broken, Mathers security team responded. At first, Mathers thought Hughes was his nephew, but it was dark & Mathers soon realized he did not know the man in his home.”

Hughes was arrested for breaking, now he was booked on two felony charges, including first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.